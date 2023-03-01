LA Mayor Karen Bass endorses Barbara Lee for Senate

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) endorsed Rep. Barbara Lee’s (D-Calif.) bid for Senate on Wednesday, as Democrats brace for what is shaping up to be a competitive intraparty battle over the open seat in The Golden State.

“@BarbaraLeeForCA and I have been friends for decades, and I am proud to endorse her for U.S. Senate,” Bass tweeted.

“I’ve seen her leadership firsthand,” she added. “Her work in a divided government to secure billions of dollars in COVID relief for underserved communities is just one example of the type of principled and tenacious leadership she will bring to California as our next United States Senator.”

Following much speculation, Lee announced her bid for retiring California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D) seat last week. Lee thanked her “good friend, former colleague, and fellow barrier-breaker” Bass for the endorsement on Wednesday.

“Can’t wait to see the work we do together to make all of California even stronger,” Lee added on Twitter.

Feinstein announced earlier this month that she would not seek reelection in 2024, leading Lee’s fellow Democratic representatives, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, to launch their respective campaigns for the seat.