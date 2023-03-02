Trump holds 11-point lead over DeSantis among Virginia Republicans: poll

Former President Trump holds an 11-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Virginia Republicans in a hypothetical GOP primary for 2024, according to a new poll.

A Roanoke College poll released Thursday found Trump leading a pack of eight possible GOP presidential candidates with 39 percent of Virginia Republicans preferring him to be their party’s 2024 nominee, followed by DeSantis with 28 percent.

Trump and DeSantis were the clear top two contenders: In third place was Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who scored the support of just 6 percent of Virginians in his party.

Trump kicked off his campaign just after the November midterm elections, while DeSantis and Youngkin haven’t officially announced bids, despite rumors.

Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who launched her 2024 campaign last month, earned the support of just 5 percent among Virginia Republicans.

Other potential GOP options — including Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Donald Trump Jr. — earned just 3 percent or less, within the poll’s margin of error.

The new Roanoke poll tracks with other national surveys that indicate Trump’s growing strength as the 2024 race heats up.

Roanoke College’s Institute for Policy and Opinion Research surveyed 680 Virginia adults between Feb. 12-21. The results had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.23 percentage points.