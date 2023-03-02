Campaign Photos: CPAC Day 1 by Greg Nash - 03/02/23 7:04 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by Greg Nash - 03/02/23 7:04 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email A hat in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash An attendee takes a photo in a fake Oval Office during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Attendees stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are seen at CPAC at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Attendees are seen near Radio Row during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Attendees clap after Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell throws his pillow while filming a segment with Kimberly Guilfoyle during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Candace Owens speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash Tags Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Campaign News See All Court Battles Supreme Court seeking clarity on jurisdiction in North Carolina election law clash by Zach Schonfeld 2 hours ago Court Battles / 2 hours ago Campaign Trump heading to Iowa this month to talk education by Caroline Vakil 2 hours ago Campaign / 2 hours ago Campaign Rick Scott doubles down on McConnell feud in defiant CPAC speech by Max Greenwood 3 hours ago Campaign / 3 hours ago Campaign Trump holds 11-point lead over DeSantis among Virginia Republicans: poll by Julia Mueller 4 hours ago Campaign / 4 hours ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Rising: March 2, 2023 by TheHill.com 03/02/23 11:17 AM ET Rising / 8 hours ago Rising Rising: March 1, 2023 by TheHill.com 03/01/23 11:40 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: February 28, 2023 by TheHill.com 02/28/23 11:05 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All Defense Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat by Brad Dress 53 mins ago Defense / 53 mins ago Senate Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill by Alexander Bolton and Alex Gangitano 5 hours ago Senate / 5 hours ago House House Ethics Committee launches George Santos investigation by Emily Brooks 5 hours ago House / 5 hours ago Administration White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene by Alex Gangitano 2 hours ago Administration / 2 hours ago See All Most Popular Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ... Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’ Rick Scott doubles down on McConnell feud in defiant CPAC speech Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ... Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales amid IRS ... Maryland mayor arrested on child porn charges, resigns Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief House Ethics Committee launches George Santos investigation Tennessee enacts nation’s first law restricting drag shows, bans ... These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ... Most young men are single. Most young women are not. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ... Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video