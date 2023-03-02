trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Photos: CPAC Day 1

by Greg Nash - 03/02/23 7:04 PM ET
by Greg Nash - 03/02/23 7:04 PM ET
A hat in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
An attendee takes a photo in a fake Oval Office during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Attendees stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are seen at CPAC at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Attendees are seen near Radio Row during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Attendees clap after Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell throws his pillow while filming a segment with Kimberly Guilfoyle during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Candace Owens speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Greg Nash
Tags

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  2. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  3. Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat
  4. Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  5. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  6. Rick Scott doubles down on McConnell feud in defiant CPAC speech
  7. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  8. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  9. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  10. Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales amid IRS ...
  11. Maryland mayor arrested on child porn charges, resigns
  12. Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want 
  13. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  14. House Ethics Committee launches George Santos investigation
  15. Tennessee enacts nation’s first law restricting drag shows, bans ...
  16. These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ...
  17. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  18. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video