Campaign

Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and daughters’

by Caroline Vakil - 03/03/23 11:29 AM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) leaves a closed-door House Republican Conference meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) targeted Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky during her speech to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), saying he should “leave your hands off of our sons and daughters” over the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Greene has been an outspoken critic of U.S. support for Ukraine, which has been supported by a majority of Democrats and Republicans.

Her remarks appeared to reference comments by Zelensky late last month in which he said that if Ukraine lost its war with Russia, it could lead Moscow to invade other former Soviet states that are now members of NATO — such as the Baltic countries. Ukraine is not a NATO member.

Zelensky said such a situation — Russian invading a NATO member — would lead the U.S. to have to send forces to those countries.

Greene on Friday told the CPAC crowed that she was still “committed to saying no money to Ukraine, and that country needs to find peace, not war.”  

“And while I will look at a camera and directly tell Zelensky, you’d better leave your hands off of our sons and daughters because they’re not dying over there,” she continued. 

There are no U.S. troops in Ukraine, and the White House is opposed to sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, as are most members of both political parties.

Zelensky’s remarks came near the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“If it happens so that Ukraine, due to various opinions and weakening [and] depleting of assistance, loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states — NATO-member states — and then the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending their sons and daughters to war and they will have to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about and they will be dying — God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing,” Zelensky said at the time.

He had been responding to a question about polling showing more people in the U.S. were worried the nation was offering too much support for Ukraine.

