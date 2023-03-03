trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley makes pitch to Trump-friendly CPAC: Vote for me ‘if you’re tired of losing’

by Max Greenwood - 03/03/23 3:25 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 03/03/23 3:25 PM ET
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley
Greg Nash
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Newly minted White House hopeful Nikki Haley pitched herself to conservatives outside of Washington, D.C., on Friday, delivering a ramped-up version of her typical stump speech that urged Republicans to back a younger generation of party leaders and played off GOP fears of socialism and so-called wokeness.

Speaking to a half-full ballroom at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Haley rattled off a list of talking points that have so far defined her nascent presidential bid. She railed against out-of-control federal spending, accused the Biden administration of staking out a weak posture toward China and reiterated her call to subject politicians over the age of 75 to a “mental competency test.”

Buried in her remarks was also an implicit dig at former President Trump, her one-time boss and current rival for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nod. She noted that Republicans had lost the popular vote in nearly every presidential election since 1992. Trump lost the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020.

“We’ve lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections,” she said. “Our cause is right, but we have failed to win the confidence of a majority of Americans. That ends now. If you’re tired of losing, then put your trust in a new generation. And if you want to win — not just as a party, but as a country — then stand with me.”

Haley’s appearance at CPAC marked an effort to reintroduce herself to a crowd of conservative activists and a segment of the GOP grassroots that plays a critical role in the presidential nominating process. 

While she has long been seen as a rising star in Republican circles, early polling shows her distantly trailing Trump and another potential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hasn’t announced whether he will seek the White House in 2024 but is actively preparing for a likely campaign.

Haley’s speech touched on the themes that have been at the center of her campaign since the beginning. She touted herself as “proof that liberals are wrong about everything they say about America,” noting that she is “a woman,” “a minority” and “the daughter of immigrants.”

She also warned that the U.S. is spiraling “toward socialism” under President Biden, and claimed that “wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic,” echoing a talking point that has been embraced by conservatives like DeSantis.

“I have traveled the world and back and I have seen what’s out there. America isn’t perfect, but the principles at the heart of America are perfect,” Haley said.

“America is not a racist country,” she added. “I will get the self-loathing out of our schools, I will get the self-destruction out of our culture and once we make America proud, we will make America strong.”

But the reception to Haley appeared mixed. Her call to require competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 was met with only sparse applause, while her pledge to support term limits for members of Congress received a more enthusiastic response from the crowd. 

After exiting the stage, videos posted online showed Haley facing a crowd of conference attendees loudly chanting “Trump.”

Haley is set to go in front of a different crowd on Saturday when she will address the conservative Club for Growth’s annual donor retreat in Palm Beach, Fla.

Tags 2024 Biden CPAC Donald Trump Nikki Haley Nikki Haley

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. Biden had cancerous lesion removed, no further treatment required: doctor
  3. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  4. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  5. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  6. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  7. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  8. Housing affordability hits historic low
  9. White House struggles to explain Biden decision on DC crime bill
  10. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  11. Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and ...
  12. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  13. Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
  14. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  15. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at gender-affirming care for trans youth
  16. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  17. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  18. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
Load more

Video

See all Video