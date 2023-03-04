trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll

by Max Greenwood - 03/04/23 5:01 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 03/04/23 5:01 PM ET
Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Greg Nash
Attendees stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump easily won the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) closely watched straw poll on Saturday, notching a symbolic win among the Republican grassroots as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Trump won with 62 percent, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), likely his closest rival, came in at 20 percent. Businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his candidacy for the White House this week, earned 5 percent.

The results aren’t especially surprising; the former president has claimed the top spot in each of the previous five CPAC straw polls, which gauge the presidential preferences of conference attendees. 

Trump won last year’s straw poll at CPAC in Orlando, Fla., with 59 percent support. DeSantis scored 28 percent in that straw poll.

At the same time, CPAC has transformed into a Trump-friendly venue over the years, and several prospective 2024 presidential contenders, including DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), skipped out on the event this time around. 

Trump is set to address the conference on Saturday evening, while two other declared presidential hopefuls, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, delivered remarks earlier in the week.

Tags CPAC CPAC straw poll Donald Trump Donald Trump Mike Pence Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Vice President Pence Vivek Ramaswamy

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump, Bolsonaro and more take the stage on Day 3 of CPAC
  2. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  3. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  4. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  5. Texas GOP votes to censure Rep. Tony Gonzales over support on gun, same-sex ...
  6. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  7. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  8. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  9. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  10. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  11. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  12. Haley to hit Trump on spending record in closed-door Saturday speech
  13. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  14. Trump backs flying cars, calls for ‘new cities’ in campaign video
  15. Pelosi on DC crime bill: I wish Biden ‘would’ve told us first’
  16. ‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of ...
  17. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  18. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
Load more

Video

See all Video