Campaign

Ohio secretary of state ‘actively’ considering Senate run in 2024

by Julia Manchester - 03/04/23 1:53 PM ET
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican Club in Pickerington, Ohio, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) said on Saturday that he was being encouraged to run for Senate in 2024 and was “actively” considering a run. 

“I’m getting a lot of encouragement. I have not made an announcement. It is something I’m actively thinking about,” LaRose said in a brief interview with The Hill at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md. 

“This week when I’ve been in Washington and in the halls of CPAC, a lot of people have been encouraging me because they know that Sherrod Brown is a national embarrassment,” he continued. 

LaRose was in Washington this week for a fundraiser on Wednesday and to take part in panel at CPAC on Saturday. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, tickets for the fundraiser ran up to $5,000. The proceeds went to the secretary of state’s state candidate fund which cannot be used for any federal campaign. 

Ohio is one of three states won by former President Trump that is being targeted by Senate Republicans. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss-up.”

While Trump won the state by eight points and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Oh.) won the state by six points, Brown will be a formidable opponent. The incumbent senator is a known name in the Buckeye State, having served in elected office since 1975 and in the Senate since 2007. Brown even held LaRose’s post as secretary of state in the 1980s and early 1990s.

LaRose called Brown a “talented politician,” but referred to him as “one of the most liberal members” of the Senate. 

“His values are misaligned from Ohio,” LaRose said. “For many years he has been portraying himself as this working-class hero, man of the people. It’s not true.”

“A good candidate can beat him,” he added. “We need a battle-tested candidate that’s ready to go and that’s why I’m exploring it.” 

Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan (R), who came in third in last year’s GOP Senate primary, announced his Senate candidacy in January. Other contenders include 2022 Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), and Attorney General Dave Yost (R). 

