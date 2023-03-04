trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Zeldin says Republicans ‘did not earn a red wave nationally’ in the November midterms

by Caroline Vakil - 03/04/23 2:23 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 03/04/23 2:23 PM ET
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Former New York gubernatorial candidate and former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y) said on Saturday that Republicans “did not earn a red wave nationally” during the November midterms and urged the GOP to campaign more in areas with more Democratic turnout. 

“When you’re high paid political consultant tells you not to go to a heavily Democratic area, that’s exactly where we need to show up and earn the support of these Democrats,” Zeldin said during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “We cannot relinquish the cities, we cannot relinquish the suburbs.”

“We cannot relinquish anything to the Democrats and if we’re on offense confidently, that will be the path for us to earn a red wave. Because in 2022, we did not earn a red wave nationally,” he continued. “In ‘24, we must [earn a red wave] to save America.”

Zeldin told attendees at CPAC that candidates need to engage with voters of color by offering proposals to tackle issues like public safety and education in order to earn their votes.

“These Democrats are unhappy with the Democratic policies and the Democratic Party as a whole, but they aren’t going to just swing to the Republicans on their own. It’s a bad assumption that we are making,” he said. “Instead, what we need to do is to show up over and over and over again.”

Zeldins’s comments come months after the November midterms where he lost by single digits to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) — a closer-than-expected race in the reliably blue state of New York. But the former congressman’s candidacy has been credited for helping Republicans notch key wins in the House, including flipping several blue Long Island seats to red.

Since the election, Zeldin has been floated as a possible Senate challenger to Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), whose seat is up in 2024.

The New York Republican, however, declined to make any announcements about a possible Senate bid during CPAC.

Tags CPAC kathy hochul Kathy Hochul Lee Zeldin Lee Zeldin New York

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  2. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  3. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  4. Here are the states where residents will pay the biggest share of their income ...
  5. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  6. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  7. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  8. Haley to hit Trump on spending record in closed-door Saturday speech
  9. Watch live: Trump, Bolsonaro and more take the stage on Day 3 of CPAC
  10. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  11. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  12. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
  13. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  14. Pelosi on DC crime bill: I wish Biden ‘would’ve told us first’
  15. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  16. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  17. Why concerns are rising about drug-resistant Shigella infections
  18. Nevada Democrats face brewing civil war ahead of 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video