Photos: CPAC Day 3

by Greg Nash - 03/04/23 8:24 PM ET
Former President Trump
Greg Nash
Former President Trump leaves the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Former President Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Attendees arrive for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Attendees arrive for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Former President Trump will be the keynote speaker to end the conference. Greg Nash
A ‘Make America Great Again’ sticker is handed out to attendees as they arrive for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
A ‘Make America Great Again’ sticker is handed out to attendees as they arrive for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Former President Trump will be the keynote speaker to end the conference. Greg Nash
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Supporters of Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are seen following his speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Supporters of Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are seen following his speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Kari Lake
Kari Lake speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) gives a high five to a supporter during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Former President Trump
Former President Trump arrives on stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Attendees are seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Attendees are seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Supporters of former President Trump cheer
Supporters of former President Trump cheer as he speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Former President Trump
Former President Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
A protester with a speaker is escorted out as former President Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
A protester with a speaker is escorted out as former President Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
Former President Trump
Former President Trump leaves the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Greg Nash
