trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump spends days workshopping nicknames for DeSantis: report 

by Julia Mueller - 03/05/23 1:25 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/05/23 1:25 PM ET
Photo split of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis
Associated Press-Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press-Lynne Sladky
Former President Donald Trump continues his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen a potential 2024 contender for the Republican nomination.

Former President Trump has made developing nicknames for his GOP rival and potential presidential opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) a priority as his team works on his 2024 campaign, according to a new Bloomberg report.

Trump has floated “Ron DisHonest,” “Ron DeEstablishment,” and “Tiny D” as monikers for the Florida governor, but appears to favor “Ron DeSanctimonious,” according to Bloomberg

The former president coined “DeSanctimonious” days ahead of the midterm elections and shortly before launching his own presidential bid in November.

Though Trump has been leading the Florida governor in a number of recent polls, DeSantis has repeatedly popped up as Trump’s top competitor in a hypothetical GOP primary match-up. 

In his address to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Trump said “people are tired of RINOs,” or Republicans in name only, a label he’s also attached to DeSantis.

Bloomberg reports that Trump’s team has been working on opposition research against DeSantis for weeks, although the Florida governor has not officially announced he’ll enter the 2024 ring with the former president, who is also a resident of the Sunshine State.

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Donald Trump gop primary Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jeffries: ‘No indication’ Capitol Police vetted Jan. 6 footage Tucker ...
  2. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  3. Transportation post has become political nightmare for Buttigieg 
  4. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  5. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  6. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  7. Democrats vow fierce fight if GOP cuts Medicaid
  8. Chris Christie on Trump: ‘He’s not what he used to be’
  9. Republicans see growing primary field as boon for Trump
  10. Hogan says he won’t run for president in 2024
  11. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  12. Hutchinson says Trump’s 2024 message appeals to ‘angry mob’ 
  13. What if Marjorie Taylor Greene’s secessionist fantasy came true?
  14. Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was ...
  15. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  16. House Intel chair: FBI is ‘not being forthcoming’ on classified docs
  17. Sununu predicts Trump won’t be 2024 GOP nominee: ‘That’s just not going ...
  18. Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’
Load more

Video

See all Video