DeSantis blasts ‘leftist politicians,’ touts Florida’s ‘massive gains’ in California speech

by Julia Mueller - 03/06/23 7:40 AM ET
Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Sunday blasted “leftist politicians” and touted his state’s “massive gains” in a speech in California amid speculation that he’ll jump into the 2024 presidential race. 

“We’ve witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideologies and delivering poor results. And you can see massive gains in states like Florida, who are governing according to the tried and true principles that President Reagan held dear,” DeSantis in remarks at the Ronald Reagan Library in Southern California with the Orange County GOP, as reported by the Washington Post. 

The governor said he was there “to share the Florida Blueprint to preserve and protect freedom” as he promotes his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

But the trip was exactly a year ahead of the California presidential primary.  

DeSantis hasn’t officially announced a presidential bid, but he’s repeatedly polled as a top potential contender within the GOP, coming up close to former President Trump, who launched his campaign back in November. 

The Florida governor has hinted that he’ll make a decision on whether to run after his state’s legislative session ends in May. 

“I know you’ve got a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we are doing in Florida … so I figured I had to come by,” DeSantis said at the California event, poking at local Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). 

Newson in a statement welcomed his fellow governor to the “real freedom state,” according to the LA Times

“Just look at the data — California residents are safer, healthier and more prosperous than those unfortunate enough to have you as their governor… Oh, by the way, you’re going to get smoked by Trump,” Newsom said.

