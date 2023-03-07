trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

No Labels Party qualifies for Arizona ballot in 2024

by Jared Gans - 03/07/23 8:49 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/07/23 8:49 PM ET
A voting sign points voters in the right direction to drop off ballots in Phoenix, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A centrist political party that has some Democrats concerned about the potential for it to play a spoiler role has made the ballot in Arizona in 2024. 

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) said in a statement on Tuesday that the No Labels Party surpassed the minimum requirement for signatures to be placed on a ballot and has qualified as a party for federal, statewide and legislative races in the 2024 primaries and general elections in the state. 

“As Secretary of State, I am committed to supporting county election officials to ensure that they are prepared for this new addition to the state’s list of parties and any other changes to the 2024 ballot,” he said. 

The Democratic think tank Third Way criticized No Labels in a memo released earlier on Tuesday, insisting that it would only play a spoiler for Democratic candidates and does not have a conceivable way to win an election. 

The memo, which was first reported by Politico, states that No Labels’ plan to put forward a “unity ticket” in the 2024 presidential election would only lead to former President Trump being reelected. It states that the group is “serious,” as it is also seeking to make the ballot in other battleground states like North Carolina, Florida and Nevada and has already made the ballot in Colorado. 

No Labels said on its website that the unity ticket would be an “insurance plan” if Democrats and Republicans both choose “unreasonably divisive” presidential nominees. 

The memo notes that most of the states No Labels includes as part of its path to victory in the 2024 presidential election voted for President Biden in 2020. 

The Hill has reached out to No Labels for comment. 

Arizona Democrats could already be facing a divided electorate for its 2024 Senate race following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I) decision in December to leave the Democratic Party. She said at the time that the move would “provide a place of belonging” for people across the country and state who are tired of partisanship and is a reflection of who she is. 

Sinema has not officially said whether she will run for reelection in 2024, but Rep. Reuben Gallego (D-Ariz.) has declared his candidacy for the Senate seat. Gallego has been a critic of Sinema well before Sinema’s decision to leave the party, and would be running to her left if she chooses to run too. 

Some early polling of hypothetical three-person matchups with Gallego, Sinema and a Republican candidate have shown Gallego leading by several points. 

Politico reported that a national Democratic strategist said party operatives are feeling “agita” about the potential effect of No Labels, but “no one knows how real it is yet, though.” 

No Labels told Politico that its polling has shown that its ticket would gather support from both parties equally. It said it would not put forward its own candidate but make sure a “launching pad” exists for a third-party candidate if both the Democratic and Republican candidates are not appealing.

Tags Adrian Fontes Arizona Biden centrist No Labels Party third party

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  4. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  5. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  6. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  7. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  8. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  9. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  10. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  11. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  12. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  14. Progressives appalled Biden could return to holding migrant families in ...
  15. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  16. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  17. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  18. CPAC spotlights Republican rift over war in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video