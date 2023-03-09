trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Former Trump official Ken Cuccinelli launches PAC urging DeSantis to run

by Stephen Neukam - 03/09/23 10:23 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/09/23 10:23 AM ET
Attorney Ken Cuccinelli is seen during a press conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 to discuss a new lawsuit regarding H.R. 73 which imposes fines for members who do not pass through magnetometers at the House Chamber doors and the way fines are issued.
Greg Nash

Ken Cuccinelli, a former senior Trump administration official and Virginia attorney general, has launched a super PAC urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to announce a White House bid, adding to pressure from a number of Republican officials for DeSantis to run.

Cuccinelli, who served as acting deputy Homeland Security secretary under former President Trump during his final year in office, launched the campaign to draft DeSantis into the 2024 race on Thursday, saying in a video that “America’s future is Ron DeSantis.”

“Ron DeSantis doesn’t just talk, he acts, but most of all he never backs down,” Cuccinelli says in the video. “Gov. DeSantis, today I’m asking you to run for president. You’ve had our back, now we will have yours.”

The Never Back Down PAC filed with the Federal Elections Commission in late February, according to records. 

During his time in the Trump administration, Cuccinelli advanced some of Trump’s most hardline immigration policies. Cuccinelli was also a key figure in the Trump administration amid efforts by the then-president to push back on the results of the 2020 election.

But despite any public splits with the former president, Cuccinelli is coming out strongly in support of DeSantis, who is widely expected to announce a presidential bid. Trump launched his campaign right after the 2022 midterm elections and has consistently attacked DeSantis ahead of his possible entry into the race.

“I have been speaking to many grassroots conservative activists around the country who are very enthusiastic for Governor DeSantis to run for President in 2024,” Cuccinelli said in a statement. “The energy is there, grassroots conservatives see the Governor as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024.”

A growing chorus of GOP voices have called for the Florida governor to run for president, seeing him as a chief rival to Trump in a primary.

Tags 2024 Republican Primary Donald Trump Ken Cuccinelli Ken Cuccinelli Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  3. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  4. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  5. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  6. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  7. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  8. Will Jeff Bezos ‘Make America Amazon’ in 2024?
  9. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  10. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  11. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  12. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  13. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
  16. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  17. House Democrats denounce GOP COVID witness as having racist views
  18. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
Load more

Video

See all Video