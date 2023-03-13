trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Senate Democrats take aim at McCormick ahead of possible Casey challenge

by Stephen Neukam - 03/13/23 11:05 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/13/23 11:05 AM ET
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Former Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick is gearing up for another campaign in Pennsylvania, eyeing a challenge of Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), and Democrats are already teeing off on the former hedge fund chief executive.

A pamphlet put together by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the campaign arm of Senate Democrats, tries to paint McCormick as a “chameleon,” appealing to both establishment Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and cozying up to former President Trump. The pamphlet was first reported by Politico.

McCormick, who lost in the GOP primary for Senate in 2022 to eventual general election loser Mehmet Oz, suffered the wrath of Trump during his campaign last year, after the former president backed Oz. But the DSCC piece cites a number of articles that tie McCormick to the Make America Great Again movement.

The document includes a New York Times article that explains how McCormick “is trying to reinvent himself as a Trump stalwart.” It also cites a Bloomberg report that says McCormick’s “former coworkers say he’s a ‘chameleon who’ll be whatever he needs to be.’”

But it also includes remarks from Trump himself, saying McCormick is “not MAGA. David is totally controlled by Mitch McConnell.”

McCormick proponents have pitched the former hedge fund manager as a consensus builder and someone that can build coalitions across a party that is increasingly divided between allegiance to Trump and a search for alternative leadership.

The DSCC painting McCormick as a dual-faced candidate comes as he eyes a challenge of Casey, who has yet to officially announce whether he plans to run for reelection. He announced a prostate cancer diagnosis, but said his prognosis is “excellent.” 

The campaign trail has already heated up, with presidential hopefuls hitting the road on both the Republican and Democratic sides. The showdown for Senate in Pennsylvania will be one of the most-watched contests in the country, as Democrats in the chamber try to hold onto a slim majority while competing on an election cycle map that tilts the odds against their favor. Pennsylvania is one of a number of chances for Republicans to pick up a vulnerable Democratic seat, along with Montana, West Virginia and Ohio.

Tags 2024 senate campaign Bob Casey Dave McCormick Senate Democrats

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  2. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  3. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  4. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
  5. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  6. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  7. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  8. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  9. Biden approves controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
  10. Trump attorney: hush payment ‘not directly related’ to campaign
  11. GOP senator says lawmakers should ‘talk’ about changing retirement age
  12. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  13. Republicans brace for Tim Scott’s entrance into 2024 race
  14. House Republicans announce 37 Democratic target seats for 2024
  15. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  16. Large group attempted mass entry at El Paso border crossing: CBP
  17. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  18. China has three roads to Taiwan: The US must block them all
Load more

Video

See all Video