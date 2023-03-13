trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis to headline New Hampshire GOP fundraiser in April

by Max Greenwood - 03/13/23 11:53 AM ET
by Max Greenwood - 03/13/23 11:53 AM ET
AP Photo/Phil Sears
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will travel to New Hampshire next month to headline a key fundraising dinner for the state Republican Party in the latest sign that he’s moving toward a 2024 presidential campaign.

DeSantis will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire GOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner on April 14 in Manchester, the party announced on Monday. The event is the party’s largest fundraising dinner, and it will give DeSantis a key opportunity to network with donors and party officials in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

News of the scheduled appearance comes as DeSantis begins a swing through several critical early primary and caucus states in the lead up to a likely presidential campaign announcement. He made stops in Iowa on Friday followed by a trip to Nevada on Saturday.

DeSantis has said little so far about his 2024 plans, though he’s widely expected to make a formal decision after the Florida state legislature wraps up its annual session in May.

For now, however, a presidential bid appears likely, if not a near certainty. In addition to his stops in Iowa and Nevada, DeSantis has made swings through Texas and California in recent weeks to promote his new book, “The Courage to be Free.”

He also spoke at the Club for Growth’s annual donor retreat in Palm Beach, Fla., earlier this month, joining several other current and would-be presidential candidates, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

Notably absent from that retreat was former President Trump, who was left off the guest list amid a rift with the club.

A University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll released in January showed DeSantis leading Trump among Republican voter respondents in the first-in-the-nation primary state, taking 42 percent support to Trump’s 30 percent.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Mike Pence New Hampshire Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  2. Biden says ‘our banking system is safe’ amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout
  3. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  4. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  5. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
  6. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  7. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  8. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  9. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  10. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  11. Trump attorney: hush payment ‘not directly related’ to campaign
  12. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  13. Biden approves controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
  14. House Republicans announce 37 Democratic target seats for 2024
  15. Republicans brace for Tim Scott’s entrance into 2024 race
  16. Biden calls legislation targeting transgender people in Florida ‘close to ...
  17. Warren blames Congress for ‘entirely avoidable’ bank failures
  18. Zelensky: Russia suffering heavy losses in Bakhmut
Load more

Video

See all Video