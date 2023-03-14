trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump tops DeSantis by 4 points in new poll of Republicans

by Julia Mueller - 03/14/23 2:04 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/14/23 2:04 PM ET
AP Photo/MarAlex Brandon/Marta Lavandier
Former President Donald Trump (left) listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. He also criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) for potentially launching a 2024 bid for president.

Former President Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by 4 percentage points for a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential nomination among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in a new poll.

The CNN survey found 40 percent of the Republican respondents said they’d most likely support Trump, who launched his campaign for another White House term back in November. DeSantis, who hasn’t officially said he’ll run but is widely expected to enter the race, earned 36 percent. 

Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who was the first major Republican to challenge the former president, came in 30 points below DeSantis, with just 6 percent saying they’d most likely support her. 

Tied with Haley was former Vice President Mike Pence, who has not announced a bid. 

Adding together separate responses, only 22 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer someone other than Trump or DeSantis for the GOP nomination.

The new poll results are in line with a number of other recent surveys showing Trump ahead of DeSantis, but with the Florida governor as a clear major competitor for the former president. DeSantis has hinted that he’ll make a decision on whether to run after his state’s legislative session ends in May.

Trump knocked DeSantis in his first Iowa speech of the campaign on Monday, and has called the governor a RINO, or Republican in name only.

Conducted March 8-12, the new CNN poll surveyed 1,045 Republicans or Republican-leaning independents and had a margin of sampling error of 3.8 percentage points.

Tags 2024 Donald Trump gop primary Joe Biden Mike Pence Nikki Haley Poll Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  2. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  3. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  4. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  5. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  6. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  7. DeSantis calls Russia-Ukraine war a ‘territorial dispute,’ questions US ...
  8. Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations
  9. China: US, allies on ‘wrong and dangerous path’ with nuclear submarine deal
  10. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  11. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  12. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  13. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  14. ‘This Land’ is not his song: Woody Guthrie’s family rejects Josh ...
  15. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks on education from Iowa 
  16. Pence’s Trump rebuke underlines break with ex-boss
  17. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video