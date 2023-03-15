2024 Republicans pitch optimistic vision against Trump

A growing number of 2024 Republicans are seeking to paint a more optimistic vision of the country’s future as part of their platforms, in contrast with the combative and sometimes vitriolic tone employed by former President Trump.

Last week, potential contender Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) team released two videos touting “the spirit of Virginia,” as he worked to strike a positive tone during a CNN town hall where he faced a series of tough questions on education.

Meanwhile, announced candidate Nikki Haley and potential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) have both used their backstories to talk about why they think America is great — Haley citing her parents’ immigration story and Scott often talking about how he was raised by a single mother in poverty.

The personable, optimistic tone of Youngkin, Haley, and Scott marks a notable contrast to Trump, who is known for his blunt political attacks against opponents.

“They do it in a way that doesn’t turn off the middle and they do it while talking about optimism and talking about their backgrounds, whereas you have a Donald Trump who keeps just swinging at windmills,” said Alex Stroman, a South Carolina-based Republican strategist and former executive director of the South Carolina GOP.

Those attacks from Trump were on full display last night during his first campaign speech in Iowa this cycle, where he took direct aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — likely his biggest rival should DeSantis run. In the address that was billed as a speech on education policy, Trump called DeSantis a “disciple” of former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), a critic of Trump, among other attacks.

“I think that’s Trump’s style,” said Saul Anuzis, a GOP strategist and former chairman of Michigan’s GOP. “He is very good at tearing down his opponents. He finds that easier to do than putting together some kind of comparative message that has to compete against what other candidates are putting forward.”

And polls show that the GOP primary field, which is still in its infancy, is very much a Trump-DeSantis race. Most recent polls have shown Trump comfortably leading DeSantis, but a CNN survey released on Tuesday showed Trump with 40 percent support and DeSantis close behind at 36 percent support. No other candidate or potential candidate reached double digits.

Trump has also taken aim at his former Vice President Mike Pence, who has worked to distance himself from Trump while touting his own conservative policy platform.

GOP strategists argue that the party’s voters are looking for a change in messaging, one that reflects the conservative policies and beliefs that most of the announced candidates and potential candidates share, but one that is more positive and forward-looking compared to Trump.

“The Republican base, I think, ultimately wants a fighter and what I think, that hopefully they’ll choose, is a happy warrior,” Stroman said.

Iowa and New Hampshire Republican primary voters are starting to get their first glimpse of some of the party’s “happy warriors,” which provides candidates like Haley with an opportunity. Haley, who is the only announced candidate besides Trump, has increased her presence in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

“Iowa and New Hampshire are ready-made to highlight what her strengths are and that’s sitting down and talking to people,” said Doug Heye, a GOP strategist and former Republican National Committee spokesman.

Haley’s fellow South Carolinian, Scott, is also considered a pro at retail politicking. Last month during a stop at Drake University in Des Moines, Scott called for “a new American sunrise” and said he sees a future where Americans get back to “celebrating our shared blessings again, tolerating our differences again, and having each other’s backs again.”

“It’s impossible to talk to Tim Scott and walk away not liking him,” Heye said, noting that there was a “melancholy” feeling from the GOP House members when Scott left the lower chamber to serve in the Senate.

Youngkin, who has not ruled out a presidential run, has yet to take any trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. However, like Scott and Haley, he is viewed by many Republicans as having an optimistic message going back to his 2021 gubernatorial campaign. While Democrats have been quick to hit back on Youngkin’s education policies on the campaign trail, Youngkin has appealed to Republican voters across the board on the issue, as well as independent voters.

“When you look at everything Glenn Youngkin did on education, he really gave the blueprint for how to remove a lot of the leftward slang, especially in K through 12 education, and put parents back in charge of their kids’ education,” Stroman said.

While Republicans are quick to put Haley, Scott and Youngkin in a similar stylistic category against Trump, they say that DeSantis is in a whole other category of his own. DeSantis has certainly emulated at least some of Trump’s style, but he’s also created his own style as governor.

“They’re certainly talking to the same voters, but it’s not identical,” Heye said, referring to Trump and DeSantis. “[DeSantis is] very strategic about what he says, where he says it, when he says it, and what he doesn’t say.”

Much of this was on display nearly two years ago when President Biden and DeSantis teamed up in the aftermath of the Surfside condominium collapse.

“He was sending two messages. One to the base, ‘I can be a culture warrior for you anytime I want’ and then telling more independent voters, maybe more moderate voters ‘I’m an adult who knows how to effectively govern.’ Sometimes for candidates those two messages are mutually exclusive, DeSantis is showing they don’t have to be,” Heye said.

But recently DeSantis has still taken a brash, in-your-face approach to attack his opponents, particularly on the political left.

“It’s done in a way that is more focused on us versus them,” said one Republican strategist.

DeSantis made his Iowa debut last week, speaking to a crowd at a casino in Davenport and appeared alongside the state’s Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).

Many Republicans have questioned how DeSantis’s persona, which has nationally been seen from Florida, and on conservative news outlets will translate to the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire where he is less well known.

“The big thing with DeSantis is he’s trying to sell what Florida’s doing,” the GOP strategist said.

The strategist noted that the stylistic contrast between all of the candidates will likely be showcased during the first debate later this year.

“Especially on a debate stage, this is all going to become more evident,” they said.