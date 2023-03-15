Chris Christie traveling to New Hampshire amid White House bid consideration

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the moderate Republican who ran in 2016 for the Republican presidential nomination, is slated to speak at an event in New Hampshire later this month, as rumors swirl that he is considering another White House bid in 2024.

Christie is scheduled to speak at a town hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on March 27, making an appearance at one of the earlier states in the Republican nomination process.

The former governor’s trip to New Hampshire comes as other Republicans have started to jump into the 2024 race and make the rounds of early primary states. Former President Trump, who has been a consistent Christie foe, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) and conservative author Vivek Ramaswamy are the only Republican candidates to announce their campaigns so far.

But even those who have not publicly declared their intent to run in 2024 have been consistently showing their faces in places like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, two of the most prominent figures that are rumored to have looming campaigns, have made trips to the states thus far.

But now Christie may be entering the fold. He bowed out of the 2016 Republican primary after serving two terms as a GOP governor in a traditionally Democratic state.

Christie also stumped for Trump after dropping from the race, but has drifted further and further away from the firebrand president ever since.

Christie has remained a constant on TV news, currently serving as a political commentator for ABC. In recent weeks, Christie has poured cold water on the idea that Trump could win a hypothetical general election rematch against President Biden.