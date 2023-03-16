trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Christie says he’ll decide on White House bid in 45 to 60 days

by Lauren Sforza - 03/16/23 9:18 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/16/23 9:18 AM ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie walks on stage before speaking at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that he will decide on whether to make another bid for the presidency in the next 45 to 60 days.

“I think running for president of the United States is an intensely personal decision. And that’s one that anybody who’s considering it should have the right to make on their own regardless of anybody else’s thoughts on it,” Christine told the Washington Examiner.

Christie, who ran for his party’s nomination in 2016, told the Washington Examiner that the Republican Party should have a “robust primary” given the losses the party suffered over the last four years. He noted that former President Trump is “weaker” now than he was leading up to the 2020 election.

“With Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, you can be sure of the fact that we’ll have another four years of Joe Biden, and that to me is not acceptable for this country,” he said.

Christie is set to speak at an event in New Hampshire later this month, marking the latest Republican to travel to early-primary states. Other Republicans who have not declared a campaign for president, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, have also traveled to early primary states like New Hampshire, South Carolina and Iowa.

Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are the only Republican candidates to announce their bids for the White House so far.

Christie, who is a regular political commentator on ABC, has previously criticized Trump even after working on his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, saying earlier this month that “he’s not what he used to be.” He also has said that Trump could not beat Biden in 2024, but that candidates may have been hesitant to enter the race because of Trump’s attacks.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary Chris Christie Donald Trump Mike Pence Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  2. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  3. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  4. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  5. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  6. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  7. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  8. US military releases footage of Russian warplane forcing down Air Force drone
  9. Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate ...
  10. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  11. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  12. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  13. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  14. US, Russia on the hunt for downed drone
  15. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  16. Eggs are getting cheaper. Here’s what else is also more affordable.
  17. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video