Campaign

Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García backs Brandon Johnson in Chicago mayoral race

by Caroline Vakil - 03/17/23 11:00 AM ET
AP Photo (Nam Y. Huh/Paul Beaty)
Split photo of Chicago mayoral runoff candidates Paul Vallas, left and Brandon Johnson, right.

Former Chicago mayoral challenger Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) is backing Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ahead of the April 4 runoff election. 

“I’m honored to earn the support of @ChuyChicago and grateful for the opportunity to join our coalitions together to build a safer, stronger Chicago. Rep. García has long been an exemplary public servant and together we will transform our city to work for all Chicagoans,” Johnson said in a tweet announcing the endorsement. 

The development comes one day after another former Chicago mayoral challenger, state Rep. Kam Buckner (D), also threw his weight behind Johnson. The Cook County commissioner has also received recent endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn (D-S.C.). 

Meanwhile, former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Paul Vallas, who’s challenging Johnson in the mayoral runoff next month, has shored up support from other former mayoral challengers and notable Democrats in the state. 

Earlier this week, community activist Ja’Mal Green said he was backing Vallas. Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White (D) has also endorsed the former CPS head.

Recent polling shows Vallas is edging out Johnson in next month’s runoff.

A poll conducted by Victory Research of Chicago between March 6 and March 9 found Vallas leading Johnson roughly 45 percent to 39 percent while a separate 16 percent were undecided, according to Fox 32 Chicago

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

