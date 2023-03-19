trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Sununu rips Trump, DeSantis on Ukraine aid

by Stephen Neukam - 03/19/23 12:33 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/19/23 12:33 PM ET
FILE – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) criticized fellow Republicans, including former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for their increasingly isolationist views on the war in Ukraine, writing in an op-ed that opposing U.S. aid “is not a viable foreign policy.”

“Simply opposing aid to Ukraine because President Biden supports it is not a viable foreign policy,” Sununu, who is mulling a potential presidential run, wrote in The New York Times. “To abandon Ukraine would set off a negative chain of events for U.S. interests domestically and abroad.”

Sununu’s targeting of the rising tide of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the Republican Party comes after Trump and DeSantis made comments in the past weeks that have stirred controversy on the issue. 

Trump said in response to a Fox News survey of declared and potential 2024 presidential candidates that Europe was relying on the U.S. to defend it against Russia, which he said is “unfair to us.” DeSantis argued in the same survey that supporting Ukraine was not in the “vital national interests” of America. The Florida governor also referred to the war as a “territorial dispute.”

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not a ‘territorial dispute,’ as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described it this month,” Sununu wrote in Saturday’s op-ed. “Russia is engaged in a war against an innocent people, and it must be condemned.”

Sununu took even harsher aim at Trump, looping him in with Republicans who the New Hampshire governor said have lost their “moral compass” on foreign policy.

“Some in the Republican Party have lost their moral compass on foreign policy, as evidenced by former president Donald Trump, who once called Putin’s invasion ‘genius’ and ‘savvy,’” Sununu wrote. “As Republicans, we should support freedom, not abandon it.”

GOP lawmakers who have pushed back on the Biden administration for the level of U.S. support to Ukraine have argued that the government should not be offering a foreign country a “blank check” to fight a war. Sununu wrote in the Times that the price of supporting Ukraine is much less than allowing Russia to overpower the nation.

“There should never be blank checks when it comes to government funding, and all tax dollars must be spent and accounted for wisely,” Sununu wrote. “Yet the price the United States is paying in Ukraine today is far less than the price we will face if Putin continues his westward march, threatening the sovereignty and security of NATO.”

Tags Biden Chris Sununu Chris Sununu Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis ukraine Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  2. Pence says he’ll respect court’s decision on Jan. 6 testimony
  3. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  4. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  5. Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court
  6. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  7. In hush money probe, Trump’s lawyer is anything but quiet
  8. Senate Republican says DeSantis Ukraine remark ‘may very well’ be ...
  9. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  10. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  11. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  12. Democrats brace for another Senate nail-biter in Nevada
  13. Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to ...
  14. Sununu: Trump’s call for protests will lead to ‘a political circus’
  15. Former Trump economic adviser says he’s ‘anti-protest’ over former ...
  16. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  17. Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be ...
  18. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
Load more

Video

See all Video