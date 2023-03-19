Trump advisor calls out DeSantis for ‘radio silence’ on Manhattan case

Jason Miller, an advisor to former President Trump, called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for his “radio silence” on the New York grand jury investigation into former President Trump for his alleged role in a hush-money scheme.

Trump suggested on Saturday he will be arrested on Tuesday as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears to be close to deciding whether to charge him in the probe into a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

A number of Trump allies have jumped to his defense, and accused Bragg of using his office for partisan politics. Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that Trump being arrested would feel “like a politically charged prosecution”, suggesting that the prosecutor is part of the “radical left.”

Miller thanks Pence and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for calling out our Bragg’s investigation in a tweet Sunday, but highlighted other high-profile GOP figures who have been silent.

“Thank you, Vice President @Mike_Pence and @VivekGRamaswamy, for pointing out how Radical Left Democrats are trying to divide our Country in the name of Partisan Politics,” he said in a tweet. “Radio silence from Gov. @RonDeSantisFL and Amb. @NikkiHaley.”

Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, is the only other major Republican figure to officially announce her candidacy against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. DeSantis is widely expected to run, but has signaled he won’t make any announcement until after Florida’s current legislative session.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted on Saturday that Trump will “win even bigger” if he is indicted.

“And those Republicans that stand by and cheer for his persecution or do nothing to stop it will be exposed to the people and will be remembered, scorned, and punished by the base,” she tweeted.

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who announced a GOP presidential run last month, called the prosecution “disastrously politicized” in a tweet on Sunday, also urging DeSantis and Haley to condemn the investigation.

Former Trump advisor Jenna Ellis responded to Ramaswamy’s tweet, saying that DeSantis is being smart in not weighing in on the investigation.

“Ron DeSantis isn’t a candidate though,” she tweeted. “The Trump PAC just slapped him with an ethics violation for (supposedly) acting like a candidate when he isn’t one, and now the base wants him to act like one? Can’t have it both ways. I think he’s being smart and acting like a governor.”

A super PAC aligned with former Trump filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics earlier this week accusing DeSantis of waging a “shadow presidential campaign.”