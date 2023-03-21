Trump fundraises off possible indictment 

Former President Trump is taking advantage of his possible indictment coming this week by sending out numerous fundraising emails asking his supporters to donate to his third presidential campaign.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has signaled that he is prepared to bring charges against the former president in connection to a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from exposing an alleged affair during the 2016 election. Trump, who has denied the affair, said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested this week regarding the investigation, calling for his supporters to protest the possible indictment.

“Barricades are being set up around Manhattan Criminal Court – as our nation awaits an announcement on whether President Donald J. Trump will be INDICTED despite having committed NO CRIME,” the fundraising email sent on Tuesday read.

The email added that Trump knows “true vindication” will come on Election Day in 2024, when he says he will take back the White House. The email asks for donations, urging the supporters to send a contribution to the Trump campaign “at the critical moment.”

“If media leaks are correct, this could be the last time I write to you before a possible indictment comes down. So, I want to take this moment to THANK YOU for all of the support you’ve given our movement,” a second email, signed by Trump, stated.

As news of Trump’s possible indictment grips the country, the former president has taken the opportunity to rally his supporters and members of his party for his 2024 presidential campaign. Many Republicans have flocked to Trump’s defense, decrying that the probe into the hush-money payment is politically motivated.

Bragg could look into a set of different charges if he chooses to indict Trump, which will likely focus on falsifying business records, legal observers say. This potential charge would likely be a misdemeanor, as it could prove difficult to upgrade it to a felony charge.

Barricades were unloaded outside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday after Trump called on his supporters to protest his potential indictment. Lawmakers have also expressed concerns that this call could spark violence reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol.