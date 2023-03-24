DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an executive guy’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said he is “more of an executive guy” in response to a question about whether he would join a ticket as former President Trump’s running mate if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

DeSantis told Newsmax in an interview on Thursday evening that he wanted to be the governor of Florida, because it allowed him to be the one taking action on issues.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy,” DeSantis said. “I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action.”

“We’re able to make things happen, and I think that’s probably what I am best suited for,” he continued.

DeSantis’s response comes as rumors swirl as to whether he is considering a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. DeSantis has not publicly addressed whether he would run but has been considered by political analysts to be a likely candidate and has consistently placed second in hypothetical GOP primary polling.

Trump and DeSantis were close political allies until recently, with Trump endorsing DeSantis during the latter’s first run for governor of Florida in 2018.

But the two have stepped up attacks on each other. Trump said earlier this month that he “probably” regrets endorsing DeSantis and repeated arguments he has made that DeSantis would not have won without his endorsement.

DeSantis has mostly not responded to Trump’s attacks. But he said earlier this week when asked about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Trump that he does not “know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” — referring to the case Trump is facing where he may be criminally charged.

DeSantis also pushed back on Trump’s management style in an interview with Piers Morgan that was publicized this week, drawing more criticism from the former president.

Newsmax reported that DeSantis also called the prospect of Trump serving as his running mate an “interesting speculation.”