trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an executive guy’

by Jared Gans - 03/24/23 5:53 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/24/23 5:53 PM ET
(Associated Press/File/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said he is “more of an executive guy” in response to a question about whether he would join a ticket as former President Trump’s running mate if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. 

DeSantis told Newsmax in an interview on Thursday evening that he wanted to be the governor of Florida, because it allowed him to be the one taking action on issues. 

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy,” DeSantis said. “I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action.” 

“We’re able to make things happen, and I think that’s probably what I am best suited for,” he continued. 

DeSantis’s response comes as rumors swirl as to whether he is considering a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. DeSantis has not publicly addressed whether he would run but has been considered by political analysts to be a likely candidate and has consistently placed second in hypothetical GOP primary polling. 

Trump and DeSantis were close political allies until recently, with Trump endorsing DeSantis during the latter’s first run for governor of Florida in 2018. 

But the two have stepped up attacks on each other. Trump said earlier this month that he “probably” regrets endorsing DeSantis and repeated arguments he has made that DeSantis would not have won without his endorsement. 

DeSantis has mostly not responded to Trump’s attacks. But he said earlier this week when asked about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Trump that he does not “know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” — referring to the case Trump is facing where he may be criminally charged. 

DeSantis also pushed back on Trump’s management style in an interview with Piers Morgan that was publicized this week, drawing more criticism from the former president.

Newsmax reported that DeSantis also called the prospect of Trump serving as his running mate an “interesting speculation.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Donald Trump gop primary Republican presidential primary Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis running mate

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  2. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  3. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  4. Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post
  5. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  6. Former AG Barr defends Fox News in op-ed about Dominion lawsuit 
  7. Parents Bill of Rights: 5 things to know about the House GOP’s legislation
  8. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  9. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  10. Meadows, numerous Trump aides, ordered to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  11. Biden says US will have ‘no more reliable ally’ than Canada in speech to ...
  12. Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes
  13. Jeffries warns Trump’s words may ‘get someone killed’
  14. Idaho governor signs transgender bathroom bill
  15. DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an ...
  16. Idaho Republicans block ‘woke’ free tampons in schools proposal
  17. Why 5 House Republicans voted against the GOP’s Parents Bill of Rights
  18. NPR cancels four podcasts amid layoffs
Load more

Video

See all Video