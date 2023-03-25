Trump suggests he would ‘fight like hell’ for Greene if she ran for Senate

Former President Trump suggested on Saturday that he would “fight like hell” for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) if she were to run for Senate.

“Would you like to run for the Senate?” Trump said at his first campaign rally of the 2024 cycle in Waco, Texas. “I would fight like hell for you.”

If Greene were to run for Senate, she would likely face off against Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in 2026.

During his speech on Saturday, Trump touted Greene as a “badass.”

“People do not realize how brilliant she is,” the former president said. “She is just a badass.”

The Georgia congresswoman, who is considered one of Trump’s most loyal allies, has previously been seen as positioning herself as a potential 2024 running mate for the former president.

“She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP,” Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon said in January, adding, “When MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back.”