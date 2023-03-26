trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Khanna won’t run for Senate, endorses Barbara Lee

by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 9:35 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 9:35 AM ET
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Sunday announced he won’t make a run for Senate next year and instead endorsed Rep. Barbara Lee’s (D-Calif.) campaign to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). 

“I have concluded that despite a lot of enthusiasm from Bernie folks, the best place, the most exciting place … for me to serve as a progressive is in the House of Representatives,” Khanna said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” referring to progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“And I’m honored to be co-chairing Barbara Lee’s campaign for the Senate and endorsing her today.”

Khanna lauded Lee, who announced a bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat last month, as a “strong anti-war senator” and “unique voice.”

“We don’t have a single African American woman in the United States Senate. She would fill that role. She’ll be the only candidate from Northern California and she’s going to I think consolidate a lot of progressives. The other two are formidable candidates, but I think Barbara is going to be very, very strong.”

Democratic California Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter are also in the race with Lee.

–Developing

Tags Barbara Lee Barbara Lee Bernie Sanders Dianne Feinstein Ro Khanna Ro Khanna

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  3. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  4. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  5. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  6. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  7. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  8. House Republicans rebuke Bragg’s ‘unavailing’ refusal to provide ...
  9. Greene, Gaetz rip into Haley at Trump rally: She ‘can keep clicking her ...
  10. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  11. Khanna won’t run for Senate, endorses Barbara Lee
  12. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  13. Warner: Trump call for protest over possible arrest ‘outrageous’
  14. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  15. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  16. Why 5 House Republicans voted against the GOP’s Parents Bill of Rights
  17. Ocasio-Cortez posts first TikTok in support of the app, says ban ‘doesn’t ...
  18. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
Load more

Video

See all Video