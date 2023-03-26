trending:

Campaign

Trump says DeSantis came to him ‘with tears in his eyes’ to ask for an endorsement

by Lauren Sforza - 03/26/23 1:44 PM ET
AP Photo/Nathan Howard
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Former President Trump said at a rally late Saturday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) came to him “with tears in his eyes” seeking an endorsement in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race.

Trump mocked his opponents, blasted pending investigations against him and criticized the justice system during the event in Waco, Texas, which marked his first official rally for his 2024. DeSantis, who has yet to announce a bid for the White House, was the target of many of the former president’s attacks.

Trump during his remarks suggested that DeSantis only won the race because of his endorsement. He also said that DeSantis had no campaign funds left and came to him when he had “almost nothing” in the polls.

“So [DeSantis] came and he really wanted it,” Trump said. “I said, ‘You can’t win, can you? How do you, can win?'”

Trump then added that DeSantis said, “‘Sir, if you endorsed me, I’ll win. Please, please, sir, endorse me.'”

Trump has taken aim at Florida’s governor for months, especially as DeSantis is rumored to be considering a bid for the presidency. Trump said earlier this month that he “probably” regrets endorsing DeSantis in the 2018 race.

Trump also said at the rally that Florida was “tremendously successful” before DeSantis became governor.

“Florida has been successful for decades,” he said. “In fact, probably, as or more successful than it is now.”

Polls have found Trump with a steady lead over DeSantis in hypothetical primary matchups, with a Monmouth poll released earlier this month showing Trump leading DeSantis by 14 points.

