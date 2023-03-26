trending:

Durbin endorses Vallas in Chicago mayoral race

by Lauren Sforza - 03/26/23 4:06 PM ET
Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D) endorsed Paul Vallas, a former Chicago Public Schools CEO, in the Chicago mayoral runoff race on Sunday.

“Paul Vallas is a lifelong Democrat whom I have worked with for many years. He is a thoughtful leader who can strengthen Chicago’s economy and create jobs. He will be a mayor for all of Chicago and will move the city forward,” Durbin said in a campaign news release Sunday.

“With his focus on safer neighborhoods, improved schools, and economic growth, I am proud to stand with Paul, and urge all Chicagoans to support his election on April 4,” he continued.

Vallas in a statement called it “a thrill” to have received Durbin’s endorsement, adding that support from top Democrats like the senator will help him win the election.

“My campaign is about making our city safer and solving the many challenges that it’s facing, and with support from leading Democrats like Senator Durbin I know that we will be successfulI,” Vallas said in a news release. “I thank Senator Durbin for his support and I’m incredibly energized by this endorsement and ready to work hard for every vote over the next nine days.”

Durbin, 78, was first elected to the Senate to represent Illinois in 1997.

Durbin’s endorsement of Vallas comes just a week before the runoff election takes place on April 4. Vallas, who is running against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, has placed a strong emphasis on increasing the number of Chicago police officers and has rolled out a tough-on-crime approach to public safety.

Both candidates have stark differences in their platforms when it comes to public safety, which highlight internal divides in the Democratic Party on how to address crime and public safety. In contrast to Vallas, Johnson has proposed incorporating mental health professionals to address the root causes of crime.

