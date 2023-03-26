trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis tops Trump in Iowa, ties in New Hampshire head-to-head primary: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/26/23 6:10 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/26/23 6:10 PM ET
(Associated Press/File/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is leading former President Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head primary race in Iowa and tied in New Hampshire, according to new polls.

The polls, which were provided to Axios, found that 45 percent of Iowa respondents said they would vote for DeSantis, while 37 percent said they’d cast their vote for Trump. 

Both DeSantis and Trump received 39 percent of support from respondents in a head-to-head primary election in New Hampshire. 

When asked which GOP candidate is better suited to defeat President Biden, 48 percent of New Hampshire voters said DeSantis, while 46 percent said Trump.

Fifty-four percent of respondents in Iowa view DeSantis as the better candidate to take on Biden, compared to 44 percent who chose Trump.

Both candidates had high favorables among Republican voters.

Eighty-one percent of Iowa respondents have a favorable opinion of DeSantis, compared to 74 percent for Trump. However, the former president had more than double the unfavorables, with 24 percent compared to 11 percent for DeSantis.

Seventy-seven percent of New Hampshire respondents expressed a favorable opinion of DeSantis, compared to 69 percent for Trump. Trump again had a significantly higher unfavorable rate, with 29 percent compared to 15 percent for Florida’s governor.

DeSantis has indicated an official announcement on a presidential run will not come until after his state’s legislative session is over, but is widely seen as a leading contender for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. 

The Florida governor has come under pressure to speak out against the potential arrest of Trump in the Manhattan district attorney’s prove into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

DeSantis accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) of “weaponizing” his office in remarks to reporters last week, while also taking a swipe at Trump for the alleged affair and hush money payment.

Trump incorrectly predicted his arrest would occur last week, and has warned of “death and destruction” should he be charged in the case.

The Public Opinion Strategies surveys were conducted from March 21 to 23.

Tags 2024 presidential election 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Iowa New Hampshire Public Opinion Strategie Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  2. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  3. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  4. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  5. Trump-Fox relationship takes warmer turn with Hannity interview
  6. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  7. Ocasio-Cortez posts first TikTok in support of the app, says ban ‘doesn’t ...
  8. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  9. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  10. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  11. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  12. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  13. Chris Christie says DeSantis not engaging Trump attacks is ‘bad strategy’
  14. Attorney says Trump ‘assumed’ he would be arrested: ‘He was reacting ...
  15. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  16. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  17. Brazile: Trump ‘played the victim card’ at first 2024 campaign rally
  18. Ukraine calls for emergency UN meeting to counter Russia’s ‘nuclear ...
Load more

Video

See all Video