DeSantis tops Trump in Iowa, ties in New Hampshire head-to-head primary: poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is leading former President Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head primary race in Iowa and tied in New Hampshire, according to new polls.

The polls, which were provided to Axios, found that 45 percent of Iowa respondents said they would vote for DeSantis, while 37 percent said they’d cast their vote for Trump.

Both DeSantis and Trump received 39 percent of support from respondents in a head-to-head primary election in New Hampshire.

When asked which GOP candidate is better suited to defeat President Biden, 48 percent of New Hampshire voters said DeSantis, while 46 percent said Trump.

Fifty-four percent of respondents in Iowa view DeSantis as the better candidate to take on Biden, compared to 44 percent who chose Trump.

Both candidates had high favorables among Republican voters.

Eighty-one percent of Iowa respondents have a favorable opinion of DeSantis, compared to 74 percent for Trump. However, the former president had more than double the unfavorables, with 24 percent compared to 11 percent for DeSantis.

Seventy-seven percent of New Hampshire respondents expressed a favorable opinion of DeSantis, compared to 69 percent for Trump. Trump again had a significantly higher unfavorable rate, with 29 percent compared to 15 percent for Florida’s governor.

DeSantis has indicated an official announcement on a presidential run will not come until after his state’s legislative session is over, but is widely seen as a leading contender for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

The Florida governor has come under pressure to speak out against the potential arrest of Trump in the Manhattan district attorney’s prove into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

DeSantis accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) of “weaponizing” his office in remarks to reporters last week, while also taking a swipe at Trump for the alleged affair and hush money payment.

Trump incorrectly predicted his arrest would occur last week, and has warned of “death and destruction” should he be charged in the case.

The Public Opinion Strategies surveys were conducted from March 21 to 23.