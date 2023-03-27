Pence headed back to Iowa amid 2024 speculation

Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iowa on Wednesday amid speculation that he could join former President Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the running for the GOP’s presidential primary in 2024.

Pence’s Great America Committee announced Monday that he’ll visit Urbandale, Cedar Rapids and Coralville in a one-day swing that comes days after he said he’s gotten closer to a decision on whether or not to run.

The former vice president’s trip follows a visit to Iowa earlier this month — the state’s caucus is one of the earliest indicators of how well presidential candidates will perform later in the race. Pence has also made stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina, both early primary states, while promoting his memoir, a move used by other presidential hopefuls.

Pence’s itinerary includes events with the Westside Conservative Club and the Johnson County Republicans, as well as a fireside chat and book signing, according to his PAC.

Trump, who launched his reelection campaign in November, also visited Iowa earlier this month, as did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has not formally announced a bid.

Trump and DeSantis have both been emerging as top contenders in polling on a hypothetical GOP presidential primary, with Pence among the pack of other current and possible candidates trailing behind.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, is the only prominent Republican apart from Trump who has officially announced a White House run.