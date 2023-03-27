trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence headed back to Iowa amid 2024 speculation

by Julia Mueller - 03/27/23 3:24 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/27/23 3:24 PM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iowa on Wednesday amid speculation that he could join former President Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the running for the GOP’s presidential primary in 2024.

Pence’s Great America Committee announced Monday that he’ll visit Urbandale, Cedar Rapids and Coralville in a one-day swing that comes days after he said he’s gotten closer to a decision on whether or not to run.

The former vice president’s trip follows a visit to Iowa earlier this month — the state’s caucus is one of the earliest indicators of how well presidential candidates will perform later in the race. Pence has also made stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina, both early primary states, while promoting his memoir, a move used by other presidential hopefuls. 

Pence’s itinerary includes events with the Westside Conservative Club and the Johnson County Republicans, as well as a fireside chat and book signing, according to his PAC.

Trump, who launched his reelection campaign in November, also visited Iowa earlier this month, as did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has not formally announced a bid.

Trump and DeSantis have both been emerging as top contenders in polling on a hypothetical GOP presidential primary, with Pence among the pack of other current and possible candidates trailing behind.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, is the only prominent Republican apart from Trump who has officially announced a White House run.

Tags 2024 Iowa Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  2. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: ‘He may not be bluffing ...
  3. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting
  6. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  7. Biden: Nashville school shooting ‘a family’s worst nightmare’
  8. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  9. Chargers lineman says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agent
  10. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  11. How could a TikTok ban be enforced?
  12. Fox News anchor: ‘We are tired of reporting on school shootings’ 
  13. Senate Republicans introducing resolution to overturn Biden’s debt relief ...
  14. All hat, no cattle: House Republicans can’t match big talk with viable budget ...
  15. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Kansas congressional map
  16. White House threatens veto for Republican energy package
  17. As US fentanyl deaths jump, GOP casts blame at the border
  18. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
Load more

Video

See all Video