Only one in four Democrats wants Biden to run again in 2024: survey

Only one in four Democrats want President Biden to run for reelection in 2024, according to a new Monmouth University Poll.

The poll, published Monday, found that 25 percent of Democrat respondents said they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, while 44 percent of those surveyed believe that Biden should step aside and let another person in his party run for president in 2024.

Another 30 percent of Democratic respondents said they have “no preference” on the matter.

Seventy-four percent of Democrat respondents said they have a favorable opinion of Biden, while 14 percent of those surveyed have an unfavorable opinion of the president, according to a poll.

When asked who would they like to see as the Democratic nominee for president, 13 percent of respondents said Vice President Harris, as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) received six percent each.

Four percent said they would like to see Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as the Democratic nominee for president, and 3 percent chose California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Fifty-one percent of Democrat respondents said they don’t know who they want as the party’s presidential nominee in 2024, the poll said.

Pollsters also asked respondents to compare their preferred 2020 Democratic primary candidate to Biden.

Forty-four percent said they feel their first-choice candidate would have done a better job as president, while 46 percent of those surveyed said they feel their initial choice would have performed about the same as Biden and nine percent said their preferred candidate would’ve done a worse.

Biden has yet to officially announce his reelection bid, but is widely expected to seek a second term. He said earlier this month that he has “other things to finish” before making a decision on whether to run again.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted from March 16 to March 20 with a total of 542 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 6.3 percentage points.