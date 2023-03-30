trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances

by Lauren Sforza - 03/30/23 2:29 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/30/23 2:29 PM ET

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said he is “tired” of hearing former President Trump’s grievances in his latest media appearance this week.

“I think that no leader who is backward looking is a leader who can be victorious,” Christie said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Thursday when asked about Trump. “And I’m tired of hearing about his grievances.”

Christie, once a friend and former ally to Trump, has kicked his attacks against the former president into high gear this week as he considers a potential bid for the White House. He also said during the Thursday appearance that Trump’s first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, was a “snoozer,” noting that his “act is getting very old.”

Hewitt additionally asked Christie what his thoughts were on claims that those who are jailed due to their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are “political prisoners.”

Christie rejected that characterization, saying “the idea that somehow this is a political action is just, to me, wrong.”

He continued: “The idea somehow that this is a group of people who are praiseworthy, who were participating in the violence, you know, doesn’t make any sense to me at all.”

When asked if some Republicans were trying to “legitimize” the Jan. 6 riot, Christie responded that Trump was attempting to do so.

“Well, I think Donald Trump’s trying to do that,” Christie said. “And I think that the more oxygen he’s given on this issue, the more he tries to mainstream his particular point of view.”

The former governor also told Hewitt that he no longer considers himself as a friend to Trump, adding that he has not talked to the former president since December 2020.

Christie made an unsuccessful run for the GOP nomination in 2016. He went on to lead Trump’s 2016 transition team but was fired over bad blood with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The former governor was later a contender to become Trump’s chief of staff in 2018 before he took himself out of the running; he again aided Trump’s campaign in 2020, helping him with debate prep.

Christie has become a full-blown critic of Trump since the former president left office, however, and he told Axios this week that he “just can’t” back Trump for the presidency again.

Christie, along with other potential candidates for the 2024 Republican nomination, made a trip to New Hampshire this week to speak at Saint Anselm College on Monday. He said to students there that whoever runs against Trump needs the “skill” to debate the former president on stage, pointing to himself as an example.

“You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to Marco [Rubio] because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump,” he said.

Christie said earlier this week that he would decide on whether he will run for president within the next 60 days.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary Chris Christie Chris Christie Donald Trump GOP 2024

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  6. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  7. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  8. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  9. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  10. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  11. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  12. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  13. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  14. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  15. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  16. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  17. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
  18. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
Load more

Video

See all Video