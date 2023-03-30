trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden ties Trump, neck and neck with DeSantis in new poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/30/23 3:20 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/30/23 3:20 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden is tied with former President Trump and slightly trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in hypothetical matchups ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a Marquette Law School poll released Thursday.

Both Biden and Trump received 38 percent of support from respondents in a head-to-head matchup, while 20 percent of those surveyed said they preferred a different candidate and 4 percent said they would not vote.

Forty-two percent of respondents said they would support DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, while 41 percent of those surveyed cast their support for Biden—a narrow lead well within the 3.8 percentage-point margin of error.

DeSantis had a much larger lead over Biden in a similar poll conducted by Marquette in January, beating the president 45 percent to 38 percent. Biden and Trump were also tied in the January poll, with both receiving support from 40 percent of respondents.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll was conducted from March 13 to March 22 with a total of 1,004 respondents participating in the survey.

Biden has yet to officially announce his reelection bid, but he is widely expected to seek a second term. He said earlier this month that he has “other things to finish” before deciding on whether to run again. 

A Monmouth University published on Monday found that 25 percent of Democrat respondents said they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, while 44 percent of Democrats surveyed believe that Biden should step aside.

Both Trump and DeSantis have been labeled as the two leading contenders for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, though DeSantis has indicated an official announcement on a presidential run will not come until after his state’s legislative session is over. 

Trump, who faces a slew of legal battles and federal investigations into him and his company, announced his bid to run for president in November. 

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they prefer DeSantis to be the GOP nominee for president in 2024, as 26 percent of those surveyed said they’ll prefer Trump to be the party’s nominee. 

Tags 2024 presidential campaign 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Marquette University Law School President Biden Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  5. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  6. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  7. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  8. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  9. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  10. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  11. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  12. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  13. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  14. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  15. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  16. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  17. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
  18. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
Load more

Video

See all Video