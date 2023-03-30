Biden ties Trump, neck and neck with DeSantis in new poll

President Biden is tied with former President Trump and slightly trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in hypothetical matchups ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a Marquette Law School poll released Thursday.

Both Biden and Trump received 38 percent of support from respondents in a head-to-head matchup, while 20 percent of those surveyed said they preferred a different candidate and 4 percent said they would not vote.

Forty-two percent of respondents said they would support DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, while 41 percent of those surveyed cast their support for Biden—a narrow lead well within the 3.8 percentage-point margin of error.

DeSantis had a much larger lead over Biden in a similar poll conducted by Marquette in January, beating the president 45 percent to 38 percent. Biden and Trump were also tied in the January poll, with both receiving support from 40 percent of respondents.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll was conducted from March 13 to March 22 with a total of 1,004 respondents participating in the survey.

Biden has yet to officially announce his reelection bid, but he is widely expected to seek a second term. He said earlier this month that he has “other things to finish” before deciding on whether to run again.

A Monmouth University published on Monday found that 25 percent of Democrat respondents said they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, while 44 percent of Democrats surveyed believe that Biden should step aside.

Both Trump and DeSantis have been labeled as the two leading contenders for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, though DeSantis has indicated an official announcement on a presidential run will not come until after his state’s legislative session is over.

Trump, who faces a slew of legal battles and federal investigations into him and his company, announced his bid to run for president in November.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they prefer DeSantis to be the GOP nominee for president in 2024, as 26 percent of those surveyed said they’ll prefer Trump to be the party’s nominee.