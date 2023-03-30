trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

READ: Trump’s response to indictment in hush money case

by The Hill Staff - 03/30/23 6:31 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 03/30/23 6:31 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Trump on Thursday afternoon issued a lengthy statement in response to his indictment in a case involving alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The historic indictment is the first time a president has been charged in a criminal matter and comes as Trump is mounting his third bid for the White House.

Here is Trump’s statement:

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever.

“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Indictment Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels hush money case
  2. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  3. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  6. Joint Base Andrews on lockdown following report of active shooter
  7. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  8. New study finds plants ‘scream’ when stressed or injured, raising questions ...
  9. ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam
  10. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  11. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  12. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  13. McCarthy signals House GOP could pass debt limit bill alone if Biden doesn’t ...
  14. North Dakota governor vetoes bill restricting transgender students’ pronouns
  15. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  16. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  17. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  18. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
Load more

Video

See all Video