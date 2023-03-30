trending:

Campaign

Trump fundraises off NY criminal charges, predicts it will ‘backfire’

by Julia Manchester - 03/30/23 7:26 PM ET
File – Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former President Trump’s presidential campaign fundraised off of the news of his indictment on Thursday, predicting that it would backfire on President Biden. 

“Ever since I ran for president as a complete political outsider, the corrupt ruling class has tried to shut down our America First movement,” read the fundraising email, sent shortly after Trump was indicted. “The Deep State will use anything at their disposal to shut down the one political movement that puts you first.

“But I promise you this: This Witch Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” the email said. 

News of the indictment on Thursday marks the first time a president has been charged in a criminal matter. While the charges laid out in the indictment are unclear, a source close to the former president told The Hill he will be arraigned next week. 

The White House has not commented on the indictment. The indictment, which remains under seal, follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) that centered on a $130,000 payment fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the election.

