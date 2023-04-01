trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump, allies are confident after unprecedented indictment

by Brett Samuels - 04/01/23 6:00 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 04/01/23 6:00 AM ET
Getty Images
WACO, TEXAS – MARCH 25: Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former U.S. president Donald Trump attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. Today in Waco also marks the 30 year anniversary of the weeks deadly standoff involving Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement. 82 Davidians were killed, and four agents left dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump and his team are projecting confidence in the wake of his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury as his third White House campaign enters uncharted territory.

Trump allies were reassured as members of Congress, potential 2024 presidential rivals and prominent Fox News hosts uniformly went on the attack against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and decried the case against Trump as a politically motivated effort to take down a top Republican.

A grand jury voted earlier Thursday to indict Trump on criminal charges for his role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.

The former president and a Trump-aligned super PAC quickly issued statements condemning the indictment and vowing he would be vindicated through his re-election to the White House in 2024.

“Our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign pumped out fundraising emails within minutes of the news breaking, and the former president spent Friday morning churning out posts on Truth Social with video clips of lawmakers and Fox News hosts defending him.

The sentiment in Trump’s camp is that the indictment freezes the Republican primary field, forcing other candidates to attack Bragg and the case against Trump as politically motivated.

“Bragg is getting the whole political party behind Trump, including Youngkin and DeSantis,” said one GOP strategist who has worked with Trump’s team, referring to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), respectively.

Youngkin and DeSantis were among several potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates who on Thursday decried Trump’s indictment as politically motivated.

The strategist said the governor’s statement in particular “speaks volumes politically.” DeSantis had previously taken a dig at Trump, saying he wouldn’t know about making hush money payments, but on Thursday vowed to fight any extradition effort.

Trump’s team will be closely watching polls that come out in the aftermath of the indictment, but they were heartened by data released in the days before the announcement.

A Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday found 62 percent of Americans believe the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against Trump was mainly motivated by politics, compared to 32 percent who believe the case is mainly motivated by the law.

A Fox News poll conducted March 24-27– days after Trump predicted he would be arrested – and published Wednesday found 54 percent of Republican primary voters surveyed support Trump for the 2024 nomination, up from 43 percent a month ago. The next closest candidate was DeSantis, who polled at 24 percent.

Though Trump just two weeks ago predicted his arrest, on Thursday he had expressed his appreciation for the Manhattan grand jury that voted to bring charges by him.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing Trump in the Manhattan case, told “Good Morning America” that Trump was surprised by news of his indictment.

“It was shock because this actually was coming to fruition,” Tacopina said, adding that he wasn’t sure what to expect in the coming days beyond an arraignment.

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday. Tacopina said he does not expect Trump will be handcuffed, but he will appear in front of a judge and his attorneys have vowed to fight the charges.

There will likely be pandemonium in New York City when Trump appears, with media, protesters, law enforcement and onlookers descending on Manhattan for the former president’s arraignment. And the legal proceedings that follow are certain to suck any oxygen out of attempts by other Republicans to draw contrasts with Trump on policy.

“It’s not good for our country, most importantly, and obviously it’s a huge distraction for anyone who wants to talk about the economy, or federal spending, or about the border. It is a distraction,” former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who is expected to decide in April on a 2024 bid of his own, said on Fox Business Network.

Hutchinson called on Trump to drop out of the race because of the indictment, but he acknowledged the former president will not do so.

Republican strategists, and even some with ties to Trump’s orbit, acknowledge a conviction in Manhattan, plus ongoing investigations around his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, could be an albatross in a general election.

The same Quinnipiac poll that showed many Americans believe the Manhattan case is politically motivated found Trump losing by two percentage points to President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

“Being indicted may solidify some Trump supporters, but it wins back absolutely zero voters who left him between 2016 and 2020. None,” tweeted Mike DuHaime, a veteran GOP strategist. “No independent who voted for Biden thinks Trump is a martyr or victim suddenly worthy of support.”

Tags Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg Asa Hutchinson Donald Trump Glenn Youngkin Joe Biden New York Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP fury grows over Trump indictment
  2. Trump’s ‘zombie’ case lurches ahead of the pack 
  3. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  4. California snowpack climbs to all-time high, more winter weather on the way
  5. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  6. Huckabee Sanders declares state of emergency as tornadoes rip through Arkansas
  7. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  8. Judge sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News to trial
  9. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  10. Trump’s fundraising efforts after indictment pay off, with over $4 million ...
  11. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  12. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  13. Five things to know about the Texas ObamaCare ruling
  14. Trump to travel to New York Monday ahead of Tuesday arraignment
  15. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  16. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  17. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  18. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
Load more

Video

See all Video