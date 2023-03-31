trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump’s fundraising efforts after indictment pay off, with over $4 million raised

by Julia Shapero - 03/31/23 8:01 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/31/23 8:01 PM ET
AP Photo/Nathan Howard
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Former President Trump’s fundraising efforts in the wake of his indictment on Thursday appear to have paid off, with his campaign raking in more than $4 million within 24 hours.

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” the Trump campaign said in a press release on Friday.

The former president’s team also touted that more than 25 percent of contributions came from first-time donors, claiming it confirmed his status as “the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.”

A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted the former president on criminal charges for his role in a hush money payment that his longtime fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Shortly after news of the indictment broke, Trump sent out a fundraising email promising that the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) “witch hunt” would “backfire massively.”

“Ever since I ran for president as a complete political outsider, the corrupt ruling class has tried to shut down our America First movement,” the email said. “The Deep State will use anything at their disposal to shut down the one political movement that puts you first.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Donald Trump Manhattan District Attorney Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels Trump 2024 campaign Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California snowpack climbs to all-time high, more winter weather on the way
  2. Judge sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News to trial
  3. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  4. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  5. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  6. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  7. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  8. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  9. Graham: Trump should ‘smash some windows’ on way to DA’s office 
  10. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
  11. Trump to travel to New York Monday ahead of Tuesday arraignment
  12. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  13. 9th Navy sailor assigned to coastal Virginia dies by suicide in little over a ...
  14. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  15. Trump indictment: What we know and what happens next
  16. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  17. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  18. Ivanka Trump ‘pained’ over father’s indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video