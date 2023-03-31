Trump’s fundraising efforts after indictment pay off, with over $4 million raised

Former President Trump’s fundraising efforts in the wake of his indictment on Thursday appear to have paid off, with his campaign raking in more than $4 million within 24 hours.

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” the Trump campaign said in a press release on Friday.

The former president’s team also touted that more than 25 percent of contributions came from first-time donors, claiming it confirmed his status as “the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.”

A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted the former president on criminal charges for his role in a hush money payment that his longtime fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Shortly after news of the indictment broke, Trump sent out a fundraising email promising that the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) “witch hunt” would “backfire massively.”

“Ever since I ran for president as a complete political outsider, the corrupt ruling class has tried to shut down our America First movement,” the email said. “The Deep State will use anything at their disposal to shut down the one political movement that puts you first.”