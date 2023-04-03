trending:

Campaign

Democrats targeting 31 GOP House seats in 2024: report

by Amee LaTour - 04/03/23 11:42 AM ET
Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.)
File – Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) leaves an enrollment ceremony for the Chips and Science Act on Friday, July 29, 2022.

House Democrats have identified 31 Republican-held districts and two open Democratic-held districts as critical battlegrounds to reclaiming the House majority in next year’s elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) released its list of “Districts In Play” Monday, detailing its strategy ahead of 2024. The list follows the DCCC’s list in March that named 29 incumbent House Democrats as vulnerable for defeat.

Previewing House Democrats’ 2024 messaging, DCCC Chairwoman Rep. Suzan DelBene (Wash.) said in a press release that the districts’ Republican incumbents “worked hand in hand with Speaker McCarthy to enable the most dangerous wings of their party to threaten our jobs, roll back women’s freedoms, endanger Americans’ economic security, and prioritize politics over people.”

DelBene said the DCCC aims to “ensure voters see the clear contrast between Democrats’ track record of delivering for the middle class, and Republicans’ radical agenda that puts Americans’ pocketbooks, communities, and livelihoods at risk.”

The list includes some notable names. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) won her unexpectedly close midterm election by fewer than 600 votes. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), chairman of the House Administration Committee, is involved in House Republicans’ effort to conduct oversight into the Manhattan grand jury’s investigation into former President Trump, for which Trump was indicted last week. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has faced scrutiny for falsehoods on his resume. Also on the list is House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) are vacating the list’s two open seats to run for Senate in 2024.

According to the DCCC press release, “this cycle will mark the first time ever that the DCCC has launched nominee fund pages, which allows grassroots donors to donate now to contribute to the eventual Democratic nominee in these Districts In Play.”

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) communications director Jack Pandol told NBC News, which first reported on the DCCC’s list, “extreme House Democrats lost the majority because they hammered families with crime, chaos and skyrocketing costs. Why would voters change their minds after Democrats spent their time in the minority coddling violent criminals and opposing relief?”

The NRCC released its offensive target list in March, featuring 37 districts Democrats hold.

Republicans currently hold 222 House districts to Democrats’ 213.

The DCCC’s list includes eight districts in California and six in New York. The full list is below.

Arizona: AZ-01 (Rep. David Schweikert) and AZ-06 (Rep. Juan Ciscomani)

California: CA-03 (Rep. Kevin Kiley), CA-13 (Rep. John Duarte), CA-22 (Rep. David Valadao),CA-27 (Rep. Mike Garcia), CA-40 (Rep. Young Kim), CA-41 (Rep. Ken Calvert), CA-45 (Rep. Michelle Steel) and CA-47 (Democratic Rep. Katie Porter – OPEN)

Colorado: CO-03 (Rep. Lauren Boebert)

Florida: FL-13 (Rep. Anna Paulina Luna) and FL-27 (Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar)

Iowa: IA-01 (Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks) and IA-03 (Rep. Zach Nunn)

Michigan: MI-07 (Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin — OPEN) and MI-10 (Rep. John James)

Montana: MT-01 (Rep. Ryan Zinke)

Nebraska: NE-02 (Rep. Don Bacon)

New Jersey: NJ-07 (Rep. Tom Kean Jr.)

New York: NY-01 (Rep. Nick LaLota), NY-03 (Rep. George Santos), NY-04 (Rep. Anthony D’Esposito), NY-17 (Rep. Mike Lawler), NY-19 (Rep. Marc Molinaro) and NY-22 (Rep. Brandon Williams)

Oregon: OR-05 (Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer)

Pennsylvania: PA-01 (Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick) and PA-10 (Rep. Scott Perry)

Texas: TX-15 (Rep. Monica De La Cruz)

Virginia: VA-02 (Rep. Jen Kiggans)

Wisconsin: WI-01 (Rep. Bryan Steil) and WI-03 (Rep. Derrick Van Orden)

