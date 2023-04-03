trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ex-president arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment

by Zach Schonfeld - 04/03/23 4:19 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 04/03/23 4:19 PM ET
Getty Images

NEW YORK—Former President Trump arrived at Trump Tower in Manhattan Monday afternoon ahead of his arraignment, now just one day away.

The former president’s motorcade pulled up at approximately 4:10 p.m. to the 58-story skyscraper, where Trump is expected to stay the night.

Dozens of the former president’s supporters gathered along 5th Avenue outside the barricaded building, carrying Trump campaign signs and flags, hoping to gain a glimpse of the former president alongside the swarm of media cameras as he returned to Manhattan.

Trump departed his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida midday and flew to LaGuardia Airport on his Boeing 757 plane. Armed vehicles then drove him into Midtown Manhattan.

Some supporters gathered along the street near his Mar-a-Lago estate as the vehicles rolled by, and dozens more were waiting for Trump by the airport, waving flags and cheering as the motorcade arrived. 

The former president traveled with a handful of campaign aides to New York City, including top advisers like Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Jason Miller. 

On Tuesday, Trump will travel the 3.5 miles downtown to Manhattan criminal court, where he will appear in front of a judge for his arraignment and become the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

A grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump on criminal charges for his role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign. 

The indictment, which remains under seal, follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) that centered on a $130,000 payment fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the election. 

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump New York City Stormy Daniels Trump indictment Trump Tower

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  2. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  3. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  4. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  5. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  6. Trump departs Florida home to make court appearance in NYC
  7. Greene fires back at Adams over warning against violence at Trump protests
  8. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  9. Greene defends calling Democrats ‘pedophiles,’ eliciting eye roll from ...
  10. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  11. Trump hires white-collar defense attorney in hush money case
  12. Ex-president arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment
  13. Stahl comes under criticism for being too soft with questions to Greene
  14. GOP divided over how to handle Trump indictment
  15. DOJ has more evidence of possible Trump obstruction in classified documents ...
  16. First lady’s plane diverted due to aircraft issue
  17. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  18. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video