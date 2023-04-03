Ex-president arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment

NEW YORK—Former President Trump arrived at Trump Tower in Manhattan Monday afternoon ahead of his arraignment, now just one day away.

The former president’s motorcade pulled up at approximately 4:10 p.m. to the 58-story skyscraper, where Trump is expected to stay the night.

Dozens of the former president’s supporters gathered along 5th Avenue outside the barricaded building, carrying Trump campaign signs and flags, hoping to gain a glimpse of the former president alongside the swarm of media cameras as he returned to Manhattan.

Trump departed his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida midday and flew to LaGuardia Airport on his Boeing 757 plane. Armed vehicles then drove him into Midtown Manhattan.

Some supporters gathered along the street near his Mar-a-Lago estate as the vehicles rolled by, and dozens more were waiting for Trump by the airport, waving flags and cheering as the motorcade arrived.

The former president traveled with a handful of campaign aides to New York City, including top advisers like Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Jason Miller.

On Tuesday, Trump will travel the 3.5 miles downtown to Manhattan criminal court, where he will appear in front of a judge for his arraignment and become the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

A grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump on criminal charges for his role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.

The indictment, which remains under seal, follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) that centered on a $130,000 payment fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the election.