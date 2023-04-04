Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot

Former President Trump’s campaign is fundraising off of a fake mugshot in an email blast to supporters on Tuesday shortly after he arrived at the Manhattan court for his arraignment.

“[W]hat better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own ‘NOT GUILTY’ T-Shirts,” the campaign said in an email to supporters, which features a T-shirt with a fake mug shot of Trump.

Underneath the fake mugshot, text reads “Not Guilty.” The campaign is offering the shirts in exchange for a $47 contribution.

A mugshot of Trump was not actually taken during his arraignment Tuesday, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

The fundraising email to supporters came as Trump was being arraigned in Manhattan court, and days after he made history as the first former or sitting president to be indicted on criminal charges.

The indictment follows a probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) over the former president’s possible involvement in a hush money payment made during his 2016 campaign to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Details about the actual criminal charges remains under seal until the arraignment.

Trump has derided the probe as a “witch hunt” and baselessly alleged that the “THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE CRIMINALIZED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM. THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!” on his Truth Social platform.

The former president surrendered himself at the Manhattan court on Tuesday. Many Republicans have taken to Trump’s defense and slammed Bragg and his office’s investigation.

Despite his legal troubles, recent polling has shown Trump leading in hypothetical GOP primary matchups and widening his lead against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s presumed to be eyeing a run himself but has not officially announced anything yet.

Trump is expected to return to Florida shortly after his arraignment and deliver a speech to supporters Tuesday night.