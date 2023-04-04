DeSantis to join Trump at NRA conference later this month

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is set to join former President Trump as one of the headline speakers at an annual forum for the National Rifle Association (NRA) next month, the first time the potential 2024 rivals will speak at the same event this year.

The NRA announced the addition of DeSantis to the speaker lineup on Tuesday. The docket of speakers already included declared and potential 2024 White House hopefuls Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Both DeSantis and Haley are expected to deliver their remarks through a video message, with Trump and others expected to appear in person at the conference in Indianapolis next month.

Trump has attacked DeSantis ahead of what is expected to be the Florida governor’s jumping into the Republican primary in the coming months, but DeSantis has largely avoided conflict with the former president.

The forum for the NRA, one of the country’s most powerful gun rights organizations, comes after the school shooting in Nashville earlier this month that left three students and three adults dead. The shooter in the attack used two assault style weapons and a handgun, according to police.

The killings have prompted another debate in the U.S. over gun control and mass shootings, with Republicans and Democrats falling into familiar policy positions. The posting on the NRA’s website for the event warns attendees that Secret Service will control one of the halls in the convention center where the meeting will take place and that firearms, firearm accessories, knives and other items would not be allowed in the hall, per Secret Service policy.