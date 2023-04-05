Rosen announces she’s running for reelection in Nevada Senate race

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced on Wednesday that she’s officially running for reelection in the Nevada Senate race as Democrats in the upper chamber face a challenging map in 2024.

“I’ve worked with both parties to solve problems and always focused on making a difference in people’s lives,” Rosen said in a minute-and-a-half video announcement.

“But we still have big problems to solve – lowering costs for the middle class, defending abortion rights, tackling the climate crisis, protecting Social Security and Medicare. With so many important fights ahead, I’m proud to officially launch my re-election campaign today.”

In the ad, Rosen touched on her background growing up in a working-class family and her career before the Senate as a computer programmer. She also made sure to highlight the electoral significance of the Silver State, saying in the ad that “What happened in Nevada in 2024 could once again decide control of the Senate.”

“Nevada is always a battleground, and this Senate race will be one of the toughest in the country,” she added.

Indeed, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-Nev.) win against Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race last November secured Senate Democrats’ control for another two years, with Georgia’s Senate race ultimately delivering Democrats a decisive 51-49 majority.

The development comes as Rosen signaled last year, even before the midterms, that she would be running for another term in the Senate.

That’s offered some relief to Democrats who are defending a challenging reelection map, which include three red state Democrats — Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Sherrod Brown (Ohio).

Tester and Brown have said they’re running for reelection, though Manchin has not officially made an announcement on his own reelection bid.

