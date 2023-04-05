Clyburn backing former staffer to lead South Carolina Democrats ahead of 2024

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is throwing his support behind a former staffer of his in her bid to lead the South Carolina Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential primaries.

Clyburn on Wednesday endorsed Christale Spain, who he said “represents the battle-tested, steady leadership the South Carolina Democratic Party needs as the national party turns to us to kick-off the nomination process.” Spain’s website states that she has served as the executive director for the South Carolina Democratic Party and has previously worked in Clyburn’s office.

“She’s a proven leader that mobilized more than a million South Carolina voters in 2020. Just last cycle, Christale led a national voter engagement campaign that won 12 competitive Congressional seats for Democrats, three of which were in neighboring North Carolina,” the congressman said in a statement to The Hill.

Clyburn’s highly publicized endorsement of now-President Biden helped him secure him South Carolina in the 2020 Democratic primary. Biden later pushed for South Carolina to host the first presidential primary in 2024, a move that some critics said was rewarding the state for voting for him.

Trav Robertson, the current chair of the South Carolina Democrats, announced in February that he will not be seeking reelection to a fourth term.

South Carolina Democrats will vote on the state party’s leadership positions, including who the next chairperson will be, at their “Dem Weekend” April 28-29.

Robertson said at the time that he was endorsing Spain to replace him as the chair, which would make her the first African American woman to serve in the role.

“With the hard work of our leadership — with the teamwork of many — we have made so much progress. I look forward to building on these relationships and serving South Carolina into the future,” Robertson said a February statement. “I hope to start by supporting the election of Christale Spain as our first African American woman as party chair. I believe she has the experience, leadership, and professionalism to grow the party in making South Carolina a better place for everyone.”

Brandon Upson, the chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party’s Black Caucus, and Catherine Fleming Bruce, an author who lost a bid to unseat Republican Sen. Tim Scott, are also running for the state party’s top spot.