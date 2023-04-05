GOP Rep. Thomas Massie endorses DeSantis for 2024

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) for president on Wednesday, becoming the second House Republican to throw their support behind the Florida governor — even though he has not launched a campaign for the White House.

In a statement released by the Never Back Down super PAC, which is supporting a DeSantis presidential bid, Massie called the Florida governor “a proven energetic leader.”

“America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring,” Massive said. “That’s why I’m endorsing Ron DeSantis for President.”

“If we make the right choices, America’s best days are in front of us. Let’s pick a proven energetic leader who can get us there,” he continued. “Let’s choose Ron DeSantis for President.”

Massie follows Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) in endorsing DeSantis ahead of his widely expected 2024 campaign announcement.

DeSantis has said he will make a decision on a presidential run after Florida’s legislative session ends in May. In the meantime, however, he has embarked on a book tour that has brought him to pivotal primary states, including Iowa.

While Roy and Massie are the only House Republicans to formally throw their support behind DeSantis at this point, other GOP lawmakers have waded into the primary in support of Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R). A number of Trump’s closest congressional allies have already endorsed him, and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) has said he is supporting Haley.

Massie’s endorsement comes one day after former President Trump, the current 2024 GOP frontrunner, pleaded guilty to 34 felony counts in New York for his alleged role in organizing hush money payments to an adult film star in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. He is the first current or former president to be arraigned on criminal charges.

The Kentucky Republican has had a rocky relationship with Trump in the past. In 2020, Trump labeled Massie a “grandstander” and called for him to be ousted from the Republican party after he tried to hold up a COVID-19 relief package. Congress ultimately passed the bill, which was signed into law.

Two years later, Trump endorsed Massie for reelection despite the previous dust up, and the congressman went on to win another two years in office.

Massie in his statement pointed to DeSantis’ record as both a congressman and the governor of Florida, highlighting his stances on economic freedom and “putting America first.”

“I’ve been honored to call Ron DeSantis a friend for over a decade,” Massive said. “During the six years we served together in Congress, I witnessed Ron fight for economic freedom, personal liberty, fiscal responsibility, and constitutionally limited government.”

“In his congressional office and as Governor, Ron has always surrounded himself with capable people who share his principles,” he continued. “Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not corporations, and he’s never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture, and tech.”