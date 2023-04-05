trending:

Pence won’t appeal judge’s order to testify in Jan. 6 probe

by Brett Samuels - 04/05/23 2:58 PM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Former Vice President Pence will not appeal a ruling requiring him to testify in front of a grand jury about the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, aides said Tuesday.

A federal judge last week ruled that Pence had to provide testimony about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, though the judge said Pence would not be compelled to testify about his role in Congress.

Pence’s team had argued he was protected under the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause in his role as president of the Senate during the events of Jan. 6.

“The Court’s landmark and historic ruling affirmed for the first time in history that the Speech or Debate Clause extends to the Vice President of the United States,” Pence aide Devin O’Malley said in a statement. “Having vindicated that principle of the Constitution, Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law.”

Special counsel Jack Smith earlier this year subpoenaed Pence for testimony as part of his investigation into Trump’s conduct around the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Pence and his team had argued that serving as the former president of the Senate essentially made him a member of the legislative branch on the day of the riots, and he would therefore be shielded from the subpoena under the “speech and debate” clause of the Constitution.

While Pence’s team felt the judge’s ruling last week was too narrowly applied, the former vice president had been clear he was challenging the subpoena on constitutional grounds.

Pence, who is weighing whether to challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, could be a crucial witness for Smith as he gathers information about Trump’s actions around Jan. 6.

Pence in his memoir detailed conversations he had with Trump in the weeks leading up to that day, writing about how the former president repeatedly pressured him to consider rejecting the 2020 election results. Pence ultimately certified the results, saying that the constitution did not give him the unilateral power to overturn the will of the people.

The judge’s ruling about Pence’s testimony is separate from an effort by Trump to shield Pence from testifying on executive privilege grounds. A federal judge late last month rejected those privilege claims, though Trump and his legal team could still appeal that ruling.

