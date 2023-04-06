Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises $1.7M in first quarter

Adam Frisch, the Democratic challenger that nearly ousted Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in the midterm elections last year, announced that he raised over $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 as he prepares for a rematch against the Republican firebrand.

Frisch raised the money in just over a month, officially launching his campaign in mid-February. His campaign said the average donation was just under $36 and it received just under 50,000 contributions.

“I am incredibly humbled by the generosity of the tens of thousands of individuals who contributed to our campaign to bring decency and common sense back to Colorado’s 3rd district,” Frisch said in a statement.

Frisch lost to Boebert by less than 600 votes in 2022, making it the closest House race in the country in the midterms. The outcome of the race was seen as a shock nationally, as former President Trump won the district handedly in 2016 and 2020.

But Frisch presented himself as a moderate alternative to the national conservative star Boebert. The congresswoman has made herself a close ally of former President Trump since entering office in 2020 and backed his claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Frisch’s announcement that he was running again in 2024 has set up a highly anticipated potential rematch.

Even though the district was seen as safely Republican before the last cycle, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced this week that Boebert’s district was one that it would target in 2024. The focus from national Democrats on the race almost certainly ensures increased campaign resources for both Boebert and Frisch ahead of the race.

Boebert has yet to release her fundraising numbers for the first quarter. The Hill has reached out to her campaign for the figures.