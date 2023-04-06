trending:

Rep. Dan Goldman endorses Gallego for Senate

by Mychael Schnell - 04/06/23 11:49 AM ET
Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) is seen during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing to discuss fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) endorsed Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) for Senate on Thursday, marking the Arizona Democrat’s third endorsement from a House lawmaker as he vies for the seat currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

“Now, more than ever, our country needs elected officials who stand firm in the face of extremist Republicans who are threatening our legal and democratic institutions,” Goldman said in a statement. “As a Marine veteran who fought for our democracy overseas, Ruben understands the importance of the rule of law and, more importantly, that no one is above it—not even a former president.”

“Ruben is exactly the kind of elected official and candidate this moment demands and I am proud to endorse his campaign for United States Senate,” he added.

Gallego — who represents Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District — announced a campaign for Sinema’s seat in January after much speculation about whether or not he would jump in the race. This week, his campaign revealed that it raised $3.7 million in the first quarter.

Sinema, who changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent in December, has not yet indicated if she will run for reelection next year. Her strong fundraising, however, suggests she may — the senator will report $9.9 million on hand following the most recent fundraising quarter, according to Politico.

Gallego is currently the only candidate in the race from any party.

Despite Sinema not yet entering the race, Gallego has gone on the offensive. In an interview with The Associated Press around his launch, the congressman said “I’m better for this job than Kyrsten Sinema because I haven’t forgotten where I came from.”

“I think she clearly has forgotten where she came from. Instead of meeting with the people that need help, she meets with the people that are already powerful,” he added.

Gallego has picked up a number of endorsements since launching his bid, including from Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). He welcomed Goldman’s support on Thursday.

“I’m deeply honored to have earned the trust and support of my friend and colleague Dan Goldman,” Gallego said. “From leading the first impeachment inquiry against Trump to fighting for his constituents and our country in Congress, he is a champion and critical voice in our fights for democracy and justice.”

“I’m grateful to have his endorsement as we fight for the future of Arizona and our country,” he added.

