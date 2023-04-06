Rep. Byron Donalds endorses Trump in 2024 election

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) endorsed former President Trump’s 2024 White House bid on Thursday, taking sides in a race that will likely pit the ex-president against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), the head of the congressman’s home-state.

In a statement circulated by the pro-Trump Make America Great Again PAC, Donalds said Trump is the “one leader” who can get the U.S. “back on track.”

“There is only one leader at this time in our nation’s history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need – to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again. That is why I’m honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me,” Donalds said.

Trump has secured endorsements from a number of his allies on Capitol Hill, including House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Donalds’ support, however, is noteworthy because he hails from Florida, which is gearing up to be a pivotal state in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. DeSantis — who has served as governor of the Sunshine State since 2019 — is widely expected to launch a 2024 bid for the White House, and Trump currently resides in Florida.

DeSantis, however, has not made an official 2024 announcement. He said he will make a decision on a potential run after Florida’s legislative session ends in May.

Trump has secured support from two other Florida Republicans: Rep. Matt Gaetz, a close congressional ally, and freshman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. DeSantis has thus far picked up two House GOP endorsements — Reps. Chip Roy (Texas) and Thomas Massie (Ky.) — while former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who is a declared 2024 candidate, has the backing of Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

Donalds withheld support from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for some of this year’s protracted Speakership election, opting against voting for him on nine out of 15 ballots. Donalds himself was nominated for the top job on several ballots, accumulating votes from a number of his colleagues. McCarthy ultimately won the gavel on the 15th ballot.

Before the Speakership battle, Donalds challenged Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) for the post of House Republican Conference Chair, which the New Yorker won in a closed-door vote.