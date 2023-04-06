trending:

Campaign

Tim Scott to travel to New Hampshire next week

by Max Greenwood - 04/06/23 1:01 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) arrives to the Capitol for a series of votes on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is heading to New Hampshire this week amid speculation that he’s moving closer to a 2024 presidential bid. 

Scott is set to swing through the first-in-the-nation primary state next Thursday, according to his team. He’s expected to meet with voters at a Manchester, N.H., diner in the morning before huddling with local pastors and Republican leaders later in the day.

The New Hampshire trip is part of Scott’s “Faith in America” listening tour — an undertaking that is widely seen as a prelude to a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nod. He’s already made stops in other critical early voting states like Iowa and his home state of South Carolina.

His travel schedule next week begins with a swing through Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday before his New Hampshire visit on Thursday. He’ll return to Charleston, S.C., on Friday, according to his team.

“I look forward to being back in New Hampshire as part of my Faith in America Tour,” Scott said. “Granite Staters know freedom requires a renewed commitment to our founding principles and faith in the American people.”

Scott is one of several Republicans weighing campaigns for the White House in 2024. So far, only four candidates have formally jumped into the race: former President Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Early polling in the race suggests that anyone hoping to challenge Trump for the nomination will likely face an uphill battle in the primary. Most surveys show Trump towering over a hypothetical multi-candidate field. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who hasn’t yet announced a presidential bid, is widely seen as the most serious challenger to Trump. 

