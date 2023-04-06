Only one-third in CNN poll say Biden should be reelected

Only a third of Americans in a new CNN poll released on Thursday said President Biden deserves to be reelected.

Just 32 percent of respondents said the president should be reelected, down from 37 percent in a December poll. Another 67 percent in Thursday’s poll said they believe Biden does not deserve to be reelected.

While Biden has yet to announce his reelection bid, he has repeatedly indicated that he plans to run again in 2024. The only Democratic candidate to launch a challenge thus far is progressive self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Among Democrat and Democrat-leaning independent respondents, a slightly larger share — 44 percent — said Biden should be the party’s candidate in 2024. Of those who want a different candidate, 69 percent said they just want “someone besides Joe Biden.”

Democratic voters are evenly split on whether Biden represents the party’s best chance at winning the presidency, with 49 percent on either side, the CNN poll found.

On the Republican side, a slim majority of GOP voters — 52 percent — said they think former President Trump should be the party’s nominee in 2024, up 14 points from December’s poll.

Among Republican and Republican-leaning voting respondents who don’t want the former president to be the party’s nominee, 28 percent said they would specifically like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be the GOP candidate.

DeSantis is widely considered Trump’s biggest potential competitor for the GOP nomination but has yet to launch a bid.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from March 1 to 31 with 1,595 respondents and had a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.